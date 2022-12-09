It's not strange to start thinking about recovery

UK special situations to keep a watch on

Keeping faith with European shares

Discount widening is still a risk for investment trusts as markets have yet to fully price in recession scenarios. However, it is still well worth placing trusts on a watchlist, especially when they have strategies that could work well in a recovery. Our two featured trusts have scope to get cheaper, so the timing isn’t right now, but doing your homework means being ready to take advantage ahead of less prepared investors in the months ahead.

Today we profile two more trusts from our Alpha Investment Trust Report last week. The two themes are UK special situations and Greater European equities. These are two ideas that many investors are not positive towards and there is high risk of more bad news causing market falls. This means not only is there no rush to buy now, but you probably shouldn’t.

Why choose to discuss these trusts then? Well, while it certainly isn’t clever to buy in too early, it is a smart move to be aware of underlying sound fundamental strategies for when a genuine recovery is on the cards.

Current discounts on these trusts could widen further, the brief share price momentum that made them eligible for our screen is arguably (along with all listed equities) mostly down to upside volatility in a hard to trade period. In other words, the discounts don’t yet act as a margin of safety to buy into the good companies the managers have identified.

This tricky situation won’t last forever, however. Markets will bottom out before recessions do, and those investors that have a ready researched watchlist and have studied strategies will be at a distinct advantage.