Toasting quality shares this Christmas

We focus on return on invested capital and sales growth

All other tests are used to help guide investment case questions

To re-cap: we have altered our Alpha quality screen to be primarily concerned with returns on invested capital (ROIC), which is net income divided by the average values of total shareholder equity and long-term debt for a given period. As well as a track record of above median ROIC, companies must also have a three-year forecast rate of sales growth over five per cent. Companies are ranked on the number of screen tests they pass and a composite score based on their trailing 12-month earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margin, and their cash return on capital invested (CROCI).

With ROIC track record and expected sales growth the only compulsory quality criteria, all our other tests are for guidance. Choosing shares in quality companies is about more than painting by numbers, so the tests passed and failed should be thought of as prompts for the questions you need to ask yourself about a business.