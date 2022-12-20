Nuances of recession dividend payers

Covid overhang prompts relaxing of rules

Tests failed are an important guide

As we discussed the last time we ran the Investors’ Chronicle Alpha dividend yield screen, one of the most important indicators one would normally look for - companies that have no recent history of cutting their dividend - was blown apart by Covid. Many normally stalwart income-payers had to take drastic action with trading disrupted or suspended, so we use the no dividend cut test as a guide, not a compulsory rule for our screen.

Being more lax inevitably allows some cyclical companies to pop up on the screen, so discernment is required when appraising the results. Checking through numerous tests failed for the larger companies is a good discipline in any case, however, especially as the toughening economic outlook makes it likely that fewer companies will be in the strongest position to protect dividends. Although for those that are, the income will surely be an important contributor to total shareholder returns amid harsher times.