/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
screens

Nuances of recession dividend payers

Dividends are a boon in tough times but they are also less certain.
Nuances of recession dividend payers
December 20, 2022
  • Covid overhang prompts relaxing of rules
  • Tests failed are an important guide

As we discussed the last time we ran the Investors’ Chronicle Alpha dividend yield screen, one of the most important indicators one would normally look for - companies that have no recent history of cutting their dividend - was blown apart by Covid. Many normally stalwart income-payers had to take drastic action with trading disrupted or suspended, so we use the no dividend cut test as a guide, not a compulsory rule for our screen. 

Being more lax inevitably allows some cyclical companies to pop up on the screen, so discernment is required when appraising the results. Checking through numerous tests failed for the larger companies is a good discipline in any case, however, especially as the toughening economic outlook makes it likely that fewer companies will be in the strongest position to protect dividends. Although for those that are, the income will surely be an important contributor to total shareholder returns amid harsher times. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Small-cap research reports detail exciting growth or undervalued opportunities
  • Rankings, fresh fund ideas, reviews and analysis in our investment trust reports
  • Comment on companies flagged by UK main stock market, Aim and the US S&P 500 index screens
  • Stock screens looking for shares that could potentially deliver significant compounded returns over time
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data