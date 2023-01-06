Finding shares priced to reward optimism

Small cap market the place for optimists to hunt

Good value could get cheaper in tough markets

UK share indices have started 2023 making steady gains, which is reassuring to some but probably doesn’t do any favours for growth at a reasonable price (GARP) investors. The upward trend in market sentiment (due to relief at warmer than expected weather taking some of the edge off Europe’s energy crisis and some optimism that inflation has peaked) is seeing share prices rise but it’s optimistic in the extreme to argue growth fundamentals are improving. Therefore, pickings for our GARP screens are slim and very few large or mid-cap companies are flagged as attractive.

The large cap screen shows that plant and equipment rental business Ashtead (AHT), which does most of its business in the US, has gotten a bit cheaper compared to last month (its three-year price to earnings growth (PEG) ratio is down to 0.9 from 1) but it is still basically fair value. Despite the expectations it will benefit from President Biden’s infrastructure agenda (if the Republicans end their in-fighting in the House of Representatives this could yet face more difficulty), but this needs to be set against the very real risk of a US recession.