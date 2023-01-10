How to think about asset allocation

Strategic asset allocation for moderate risk

Superior risk-adjusted performance to UK 60:40

First stage of a 12 step portfolio programme

Successful portfolios are all about managing risk and the first line of defence is strategic asset allocation - the mix of shares, bonds, commodities and real estate that delivers the highest unit of return per unit of risk. Just as important is limiting the worst peak-to-trough falls in portfolio value in line with what investors have the capacity to withstand (and the tolerance to accept).

Our Moderate Risk SAA is based on data going back to 1978, so takes into account periods of high inflation and several bear markets and recessions. Real returns (after a Consumer Prices Index inflation methodology) is calculated from 1980, with this Moderate Risk strategy delivering a real compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66 per cent. Past performance isn’t a guide to the future, but the worst peak-to-trough drawdown for this portfolio strategy is 25.95 per cent.