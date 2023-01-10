/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
weekly analysis

How to think about asset allocation

Devise a strategy for superior risk-adjusted returns
How to think about asset allocation
January 10, 2023
  • Strategic asset allocation for moderate risk 
  • Superior risk-adjusted performance to UK 60:40
  • First stage of a 12 step portfolio programme

Successful portfolios are all about managing risk and the first line of defence is strategic asset allocation - the mix of shares, bonds, commodities and real estate that delivers the highest unit of return per unit of risk.  Just as important is limiting the worst peak-to-trough falls in portfolio value in line with what investors have the capacity to withstand (and the tolerance to accept).

Our Moderate Risk SAA is based on data going back to 1978, so takes into account periods of high inflation and several bear markets and recessions. Real returns (after a Consumer Prices Index inflation methodology) is calculated from 1980, with this Moderate Risk strategy delivering a real compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.66 per cent.  Past performance isn’t a guide to the future, but the worst peak-to-trough drawdown for this portfolio strategy is 25.95 per cent. 

To continue reading...
REGISTER FOR FREE TODAY
  • Read 3 articles for free each month
  • Educational articles and topical investment guides
  • In-depth podcast episodes by our writers and industry professionals
  • Interactive live webinars on investment themes that matter
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data