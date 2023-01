European stocks buck trend of underperformance versus the US

Trust discounts are wider thanks to NAV rises

Europe’s outperformance still available at a discount

Not since 2000 have European stocks outperformed their US counterparts by as much. Having shown its US equivalent a clean pair of heels at New Year's starting gun, the MSCI Europe index could be signalling the eurozone’s fifteen-year structural underperformance is at an end in the view of Morgan Stanley analysts.