Burberry looks to recapture past glories

Brand work has been positive but not game-changing

Drag of trouble in core Chinese market shows signs it will moderate

Burberry (BRBY) is the UK’s only substantial luxury brand business but it had badly lost its way. The last five years, however, have seen a concerted drive to rescue the brand and upgrade many operational aspects in order to accelerate growth. While the changes are positive, they are really only what one would expect in order to sustain growth in the demanding world of high fashion - nothing revolutionary and nothing meriting a re-rating of the stock.

Having China as the primary market is a drag on progress but the revitalisation strategy does look to be gaining traction in markets that are open for business. The shares have rallied more than 50 per cent since September and have now returned to their long-run average PE, that leaves limited scope for further gains. But, it is worth keeping an eye on the company's strategic progress to see if an improving outlook can be capitalised on, especially if there are pull-backs in valuation later this year.