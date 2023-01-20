/
Data boom will ensure Experian's quality persists

Data insight is a defensive industry with high barriers to entry
January 20, 2023

 

  • Data business still has avenues for expansion
  • Watch out for signs of potential strategic tie-ups

Experian is riding a sustainable wave in the seemingly endless expansion of personal and corporate data; this is a defensive business with high barriers to entry and there are a number of potential avenues that could allow Experian to widen its revenue base.

Perhaps best known to the masses as the company that runs your personal credit score, Experian (EXPN) is in practice a broad-based data and analytics platform for business and consumer markets. The need for good data is likely to keep expanding and there are a number of potential avenues that could allow Experian to widen its base, often using data it already owns. It's a hypothetical, but strategically there is scope to align with the likes of Amazon or Meta, perhaps even the chance to help them unlock their own data silos.

