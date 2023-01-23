/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors

Alpha Investment Trusts 

Two investment trust property plays going cheap

Two investment trust property plays going cheap

By Dave Baxter

  • Property funds are highly sensitive to the economy
  • Recovery strategies are already taking shape

This month’s Alpha Investment Trust Report included two property trusts that have seen their share prices suffer in the 2022 sell-off but that have interesting strategies to consolidate and be ready for any recovery. 

With a recession on the cards and inflation still rampant, property is an asset class with some major pros and cons. But valuations at least look fairly cheap, and real estate investment trusts have moved to some enticing prices.

If property trusts have been fairly prominent in this month’s screen there’s much to differentiate the names making an appearance. One trust profiled this month takes a notably different approach to its peers by predominantly backing equities over physical assets - while another takes a generalist approach but has increasingly turned its eye to fashionable sub sectors such as industrials.

Download PDF

More on Alpha Investment Trusts

  1. Discounted investment trusts for Europe's resurgence

  2. It's not strange to start thinking about recovery

  3. Special situations, international themes and discounts

More on Alpha Investment Trusts

Alpha Investment Trusts 

Discounted investment trusts for Europe's resurgence

Can European stocks sustain momentum?

Discounted investment trusts for Europe's resurgence
Alpha

Alpha Investment Trusts 

It's not strange to start thinking about recovery

It's not strange to start thinking about recovery
Alpha

Alpha Investment Trusts 

Special situations, international themes and discounts

Special situations, international themes and discounts
Alpha

Alpha Investment Trusts 

Bargain hunting in India and the eurozone

Bargain hunting in India and the eurozone
Alpha

Alpha Investment Trusts 

Investment trusts to avoid recession checkmate

Investment trusts to avoid recession checkmate
Alpha

More from Alpha

Alpha weekly analysis 

Burberry looks to recapture past glories

Can the UK's most substantial listed luxury business win a place at the top table globally?

Burberry looks to recapture past glories
Alpha

Alpha weekly analysis 

Diageo tempts investors with a top-up

Diageo tempts investors with a top-up
Alpha

Alpha weekly analysis 

Data boom will ensure Experian's quality persists

Data boom will ensure Experian's quality persists
Alpha

Alpha Investment Trusts 

Discounted investment trusts for Europe's resurgence

Discounted investment trusts for Europe's resurgence
Alpha

AlphaScreens 

Interest income gives UK banks momentum

Interest income gives UK banks momentum
Alpha

Related topics