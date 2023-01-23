Two investment trust property plays going cheap

Property funds are highly sensitive to the economy

Recovery strategies are already taking shape

This month’s Alpha Investment Trust Report included two property trusts that have seen their share prices suffer in the 2022 sell-off but that have interesting strategies to consolidate and be ready for any recovery.

With a recession on the cards and inflation still rampant, property is an asset class with some major pros and cons. But valuations at least look fairly cheap, and real estate investment trusts have moved to some enticing prices.

If property trusts have been fairly prominent in this month’s screen there’s much to differentiate the names making an appearance. One trust profiled this month takes a notably different approach to its peers by predominantly backing equities over physical assets - while another takes a generalist approach but has increasingly turned its eye to fashionable sub sectors such as industrials.