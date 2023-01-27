How to invest in a strategic asset allocation

We pick exchange traded funds for our investable benchmark

Modified Value at Risk analysis underscores our "risk budget"

Step two of our portfolio management framework is to match the strategic asset allocation (SAA) decided upon in step one with investable funds. We can then compute a “risk budget” to guide future tactical asset allocation decisions. One could just calculate an optimal rebalancing frequency and passively follow the SAA. For more active investors, the SAA plays an important role in benchmarking.

Using a combination of exchange traded funds (ETFs), we can replicate the Moderate Risk SAA we created based on data going back to 1978. There aren't any ETFs with that much history, so we need to pick ones that track the same, or very similar, indices to our initial SAA.