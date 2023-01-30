Shares with enduring quality

Valuation risk is still a factor

Smaller quality companies have momentum

There are few surprises among the names of UK large cap companies that pass our fundamental quality tests - which focus on return on capital invested (ROIC) and expected sales growth. Valuation is more the issue when it comes to quality companies like engineering businesses Halma (HLMA) and Spirax-Sarco (SPX). With their low free cash flow yields and high multiples of share price to forecast earnings per share (Fwd PE ratios), there are seldom cheap entry points into these businesses, but their enduring quality means they should be a permanent fixture on any watchlist in case the whole market takes a tumble.

One name that sticks out, however, is JD Sports (JD.) largely because it operates in an industry with sensitive demand patterns. The short term risks are reflected in fairly muted forecasts for earnings growth but the shares have had strong momentum over the past three months. The Christmas trading update was positive and the upcoming capital markets day presentation should be interesting. Robin Hardy will be covering the company as part of his Alpha analysis at the end of the week.