JD Sports Fashion back on track

New CEO unveils intentions for hitherto idle cash pile

Fashion focus goes down well with brands

JD Sports Fashion (JD.) has unveiled a new operating strategy, dubbed the ‘Triple Double’ by its new CEO. The burning question ahead of the Capital Markets Day (CMD) was what the board intended to do with the more than £1.5bn that was sitting idle on the balance sheet. The answer is investment to drive faster growth: exactly what investors should crave.

This ambitious play for revenues, market share and margins is arguably way preferable to the main alternative of a massive share buy-back and/or a steep increase in the dividend. JD is already a strong business, very good at what it does in sports fashion retail and holds strong positions with its key supplier brands, but the board wants more.