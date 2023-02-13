/
How to benchmark your portfolio strategy

Measuring your portfolio amongst the right peer group is a steer to success
February 13, 2023
  • Moderate Risk Strategic Asset Allocation does its job managing risk
  • Lagging dynamic benchmark returns in tech boom was arguably a cyclical issue

Our Moderate Risk strategic asset allocation (SAA) was decided using a series of indices going back to 1978. Although returns data for real estate, general commodities and gold were included in the analysis, the model found a UK investor would have got most utility from a strategic portfolio made up of four assets: UK shares, gilts (UK government bonds), global shares and US government bonds (unhedged for the US dollar exposure).

Using exchange traded funds (ETFs), we brought this SAA model to life and conducted modified value at risk (MVaR) analysis to demonstrate the worst losses an investor might expect to suffer if they followed the strategy, and give us a baseline assumption to use when modelling tactical changes to the portfolio with a pre-set risk budget.

