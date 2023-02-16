/
The rising FTSE and valuation risk for UK income shares

UK shares offer decent yields but share price rises are outpacing dividend growth forecasts.
February 16, 2023
  • Consider competing calls for cash
  • Dividends may be safe but with a constrained growth outlook
  • If pay-outs don't grow, valuation risk comes more into play

We have a more relaxed way of screening for income among large cap shares compared with the rest of the UK equities universe. At the upper end of the size scale there are just two compulsory tests: the trailing 12-month dividend yield must be above three per cent; and the current year forecast dividend per share must imply a yield of above 3.5 per cent on the price. 

All the other tests give guidance on where risks might materialise. Of these, the test that year-on-year dividend growth rate shouldn’t have fallen in the past five years ought to have been compulsory, too. Coronavirus and the extraordinary dividend cuts that occurred mean that enforcing this rule would result in throwing a few babies out with the bath water, so the requirement is relaxed. 

