Forward-looking investment cases for three stocks

Strong growth records or past misdemeanours colour views

Sober forward-looking analysis should trump pre-conceptions

It can be very easy to be drawn to a stock because of its historic record, or equally be turned away by it. Warren Buffett famously asked who drives looking in the rear view mirror? A gilded past is great, but the markets only look forwards, so this week we look at three stocks and compare their history and fundamental pictures with the current investment cases.

Kainos (KNOS) – this is a specialist software business helping larger organisations (mainly government departments) achieve digital migration, i.e. moving processes from local to cloud-based. It also sells products and services to run on the very successful US enterprise SaaS platform, Workday. The UK government (the No .1 client) is looking to use AI and machine learning to automate labour-intensive manual tasks. Kainos is well positioned to sustain a high rate of growth, potentially accelerating as newer channels evolve. Kainos is busy, even turning away new work, all of which indicates scope for an upgrade cycle in 2023. While the rating might suggest the shares are at fair value, consensus forecasts feel too low.