Introducing the Alpha quality shares watchlist

A 25-stock UK quality shares watchlist

Two valuation scores to help time investments

We’ve asked our ‘Secret Buy-sider’ to run the rule over results generated by our Investors’ Chronicle Alpha quality shares screen, give a professional assessment of where work needs to be done on top of screens and compile a watchlist of shares that we can track and monitor. What’s more, we now have a valuation framework for deciding when to start building positions or adjusting the weight of holdings.

Our analyst is still working in the industry so has asked to remain anonymous. They can’t give inside tips of course, but they can share the benefits of their experience of UK, European and US equity and derivatives markets - JN