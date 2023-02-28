Be on your guard if investing in China

Investment trust shares are cheap after China rally

Be wary of anchoring discount expectations to the past

In choppy markets a rules-based stock selection system that prizes momentum can come unstuck. Our method for ranking investment trusts selects the ones with positive share price movements, but that are cheap compared to the net asset value of their investments. The risk now, with underlying trends having limited tailwinds, is being Johnny-come-latelys to themes that may have run their course in the short term.

Over-egging the China reopen trade may be dangerous