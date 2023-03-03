Eleven essential ratios for successful investors

We run through a series of performance and benchmark ratios

Plus an example of a more international risk-optimised portfolio

The fourth stage of our Twelve Steps of Portfolio Management is about using a selection of portfolio management techniques to monitor the success of our static strategic asset allocation (SAA) Moderate Risk benchmark.

As part of this report, we show how the risk budget we have decided in previous steps can guide alternative asset allocations, although in practice we need to maintain constraints: it is even more important to be strategically disciplined when we start looking at tactical asset allocation in later stages of this series.