Look forward for value shares

Long-run growth rates matter but investing is about what's ahead.
March 9, 2023
  • Wait for better entry points for miner Antofagasta
  • An over punished semiconductor play? 

Miner Antofagasta (ANTO) is an example of a company that has the tailwinds of a structural growth narrative - it is a massive copper producer, the essential element for electrification and the energy transition - but it is also subject to the cyclicality of the wider economy. China’s more muted growth targets have weighed on the share prices of listed miners as will any global recession caused by central banks having to ratchet up their response to inflation once again. The 2022 financial year faced a tough comparator with 2021, and the dividend was cut as a result, but the earnings growth expectations for 2023 are good. Combining prospects with strong recent profit history, the genuine value ratio our screen uses flags Antofagasta as good value, even though it’s valued at 27 times next twelve months’ earnings per share estimates.  However, just looking at the rate of earnings growth expected over three years, the company looks mildly expensive. The copper narrative isn’t going anywhere, but given current macroeconomic conditions, investors will probably see more attractive entry points. 

Packaging business DS Smith (SMDS) and electronic solutions company RS Group (RS1) are also less attractively priced if the emphasis is placed solely on forward earnings growth and not a genuine value ratio that takes into account previous eps growth and dividends, too. These distinctions are important when sentiment towards the wider market and macro factors aren’t upbeat. 

