Fintech wreck and bank earnings momentum

Banks under selling pressure following SVB debacle

Fear could mean opportunity in other sectors

Silicon Valley Bank collapsing is a timely reminder of the stress a changing monetary policy regime can place on investors’ past assumptions. Running our earnings upgrade and share price momentum screen amid a vibrant news flow and volatile markets means even more care than usual is required when surveying the results.

Last time we ran the screen, banks scored very well. The global trend to higher interest rates that caused a mark-to -market loss on US Treasuries for SVB (as rates go up, bond prices fall), giving them a liability matching crisis, is generally viewed positively for large, solvent banks that can widen their net interest margin (the difference between what they charge lenders compared to what they pay depositors). As a result, the earnings prospects of many big banks had been looked on positively by analysts. At the time of writing, UK banks are seeing their share prices pummelled, although based on the close of market data from last week, big losers in the sell-off like NatWest (NWG) and Standard Chartered (STAN), had again ranked well.