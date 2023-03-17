Backing more defensive technology innovation

Deep dive of three more quality watchlist companies

One engineering investment firm looks to be the real deal

This week we look at three sharply contrasting businesses. One a global leader with a series of internal difficulties due to local market upheavals. Another operates as a relative minnow in the gaming software industry and is struggling to regain break-neck rates of growth. Finally, an impressive ‘buy-and-build’ model operating something akin to a high tech engineering Investment Trust looks to have exceptional long-term potential.

The selection of companies comes from our Alpha UK quality shares watchlist. All three are companies we had yet to give a deep dive Alpha analysis so fill in some gaps in our watchlist assessment. Two of the companies Team 17 (TM17) and Judges Scientific (JDG) are reporting their results in the next couple of weeks, so will be worth watching out for and this Alpha report is written to provide context around the drivers and opportunities for the companies.