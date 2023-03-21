Quality shares for beyond the turmoil

Rates uncertainty makes it a difficult time to buy quality

More naturally cyclical businesses should be appraised cautiously

Many of the companies still ranking well on our quality shares screens are included on our Quality Shares watchlist and others that did not make that cut keep on turning up in the rankings. Retailer JD Sports Fashion (JD.), for example, generates good returns on invested capital and garnered a generally positive response from investors when it unveiled its “triple double” growth strategy to investors at the start of February. As its wares can generally be regarded as discretionary spending, however, we consider the business to have too many inherently cyclical characteristics to be included in a quality shares watchlist. At the luxury end of fashion retail, the same can be said of Burberry (BRBY), which also continues to rank well on our screen but is left off our watchlist.

Among middle sized UK-listed companies, platform businesses score very well. The likes of Auto Trader (AUTO), Rightmove (RMV) and Moneysupermarket.com (MONY) generate chunky cash returns on capital invested (CROCI) and healthy earnings before interest and tax (Ebit) margins. Valuation risks remain prominent for these businesses, however: those cash flows will be valued less by the market if interest rates surprise to the upside. Thanks to the apprehension about financial stability, raised by the failure of Silicon Valley Bank and the need to force the merger of troubled Credit Suisse with UBS, rate increases may be slowed. But inflation is not yet tamed and if concerns for the banking sector recede, the market could be surprised by a resumption of the hawkish stance on interest rates.