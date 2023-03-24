Don't bank on bank dividends

Factor in the potential for dividend cuts

Balance income portfolios with conservative reliable payers

Thanks to the heavy selling of bank shares the dividend yields of UK lenders are making them feature prominently in our dividend screen. While there is reason to believe the big UK banks are robust, with the level of scrutiny on the sector so high, don’t be surprised to see those dividends come under pressure as cash will be required for shoring up capital reserves.

Deutsche Bank is the latest bank to come under intense pressure with its shares selling off on concerns rising interest rates will create liquidity and funding issues. Like Credit Suisse, Deutsche Bank had been seen as a bit of a poor relation in the European banking fraternity, so the scrutiny placed on it as monetary conditions become tighter isn’t necessarily a precursor to contagion for the rest of the banking industry.