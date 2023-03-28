Valuations are still high for quality shares

Valuations relative to shares benchmark can be convincing

Acid test remains the risk premium over benchmark bond yield

This valuation update for our quality shares watchlist suggests that even though many companies aren’t expensive by their own medium-term history, the secular shift in interest rate policy means they are still dear relative to other assets.

As government bond yields have risen, so the required rate of return from shares has had to rise, which can happen one of two ways: either companies must become more profitable or their shares must be cheaper to begin with. In many cases, company earnings are facing economic pressures, and although one hallmark of quality is maintaining profitability in hard times, the prospects of actually growing businesses against a tough backdrop are more limited. Invariably, in a high rate environment, the shares of many companies are therefore still at risk of downward ratings, despite their underlying quality.