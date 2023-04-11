Aim's star technology stock has further to rise

We look at a steady growth business in an expanding sector

Our other two companies rank well on quality but could flatter to deceive

This week we look at three stocks aligned with the technology and telecommunications sectors. Each has a very different bias or skew: the first is one of (if not the) best Aim sector performers through the last decade thanks to a rapidly evolving telco market and a suite of software that strongly outperform the competition; another is a medical imaging company primarily using humans for interpretation in a sector where AI looks set to be a major disruptor; the last sits in the IT service sector but feels more like a recruitment business focused on IT.

Cerillion (CER) – this Aim-listed stock has the enviable accolade of being one of the best performing stocks in the London market in the last five years. Cerillion provides customer relationship management (CRM) and billing software for a vast range of telcos, carriers, convergence and media providers. The market is undergoing substantial and rapid change as network speeds increase steeply, more business & consumer activity takes place online and (as seemingly everywhere) AI is threatening further disruption of many sectors’ status quo. Although coming off the back of a great decade, double-digit total shareholder return (TSR) could still be on the cards. The announcement of a major new contract at the end of March bodes well.