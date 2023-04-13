Dine out on a royal investment for the coronation

Geographic diversification and robust overseas growth.

Healthy order book and pipeline of product launches.

Strong balance sheet and stock normalisation to cut borrowings.

Forecast to deliver 35 per cent earnings growth over a two-year period, one leading British design and manufacturing company is still priced at a current year forward PE ratio of just nine. The growth trajectory is being driven by self-help measures aimed at improving profitability, the launch of new products and ongoing geographic expansion. For good measure, cash generation could almost wipe out net debt next year, transferring more of the economic value in the entity from debt holders to shareholders. A 2024 prospective dividend yield of 4.6 per cent adds to the attraction.

The business is a British heritage classic with six unique and established brands. The brands have over 750 years of collective heritage and enduring global appeal, generating increasing levels of sales to consumers across more than 80 countries in the world. In fact, international sales now account for 75 per cent of group revenue.