Really cheap UK and US shares

Bold value screens for the main UK market, Aim and S&P 500 constituents

Are bank shares a bargain or are they cheap for a reason?

Screening for shares is only ever a starting point and famous adages about buying low and selling high belie the complexity behind sorting wheat from the chaff when it comes to cheap stocks. There is some debate whether it is best to apply your quality filters from the outset and only select from a shallower pool of companies but then that risks eliminating some of the contrarian special situations that can handsomely reward investors who go on to really do their homework. After all, Benjamin Graham - the Godfather of value investing - made finding unloved and over punished companies a central premise. The reason share prices are so beaten up is likely to still be seen in the fundamental numbers, so profit hunters may be best served making a “warts and all” survey of the cheap parts of the market, at least in the first instance.

Deep value investing didn’t do well in the era of ultra-low interest rates and quantitative easing, but the shift in monetary policy since inflation surged after the Covid pandemic, meant a sea-change in valuation assumptions. Paying close attention to what is paid for shares is fashionable again.