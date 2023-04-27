Are cheap national institutions an opportunity?

Spot the signs of a value trap

Quiz optimistic projections

This week we look at two national institutions and national carriers, one physical and the other digital. Everyone is familiar with both British Telecom and pretty much everyone is, mostly indirectly, a customer with their landline, mobile and internet traffic carried through the group’s core network. BT is struggling for growth in a mature and competitive market space and while the rating is low, it is so for a raft of good reasons. National Express is looking to reshape the world of transport by getting drivers to abandon their cars but requires policy shifts to achieve this. Meanwhile it faces a cost squeeze, a potentially sizable hit to profits from a shift to ‘asset light’ operations and a need to address its debt burden. Both stocks are on a low rating but after recent sharp movements in the share price (one up and the other down) both stocks feel likely now to become more stable.

BT Group (BT.A) – the former telecoms monopoly remains a dominant force in the UK’s telco market owning and operating the vast majority of the core and local networks. However, regulation now allows intense competition in the ‘local loop’ or last mile connections and with mobile still gnawing away at fixed line services (phone and internet) there is scant growth for BT. Debt is high, there is a large pension deficit and BT is undertaking a heavy capex programme to replace the ‘local loop’ with fast fibre that does more good for the competition than for itself. The shares have rallied recently but from an oversold position following a steep de-rating. The income credentials do look a little more interesting, however.

National Express (NEX) – this is a business that was hit hard by Covid and is still reeling somewhat. Passenger volumes remain depressed and there is a major driver shortage which has led to some eye watering wage settlements - staffing accounts for two-thirds of total costs. NEX does have a strategy for growth but much of it either relies on transport policy changes (which are a very slow burn) or reflects underlying market evolutions. NEX also has something of a debt burden. The rating appears very cheap but as a business with high operational gearing there could be more shocks ahead - consensus has already been falling steadily for the last year.