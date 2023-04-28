How to clean a list of deep value shares

Quality filters for value stocks

Focus on asset efficiency, solvency, liquidity and profitability

Checking solvency, liquidity and growth prospects is essential to try and avoid value traps - those stocks that are cheap for a reason and could get cheaper. Worries around the banking sector continue to cast a shadow, so there are some risks which can drag the whole market lower, but that also means shares get overly punished, leading to opportunities for investors.

Another week, another banking drama. The travails of US-listed First Republic Bank (US:FRC) remind us even stocks that fall more than 90 per cent in a year can get cheaper. Value investors must protect themselves by doing their due diligence on companies, but before getting to that stage of the investment process, the value screens that highlight what’s tantalisingly cheap can be refined to also look at the balance sheet strength, operational efficiency and growth prospects of companies.