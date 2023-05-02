The Secret Buy-sider's value watchlist

Cheap UK-listed shares

How does valuation compare to history and other assets?

Having devoted some time to developing value screens, we have asked our Secret Buy-sider (they request anonymity because they still work in the industry) to pick a watch list of cheap UK shares worth investigating further. - JN

The Secret Buy-Sider

The key tenets to value investing are from exploiting market participants’ systematically irrational behaviour. People tend to extrapolate (both the good and the bad): we are social animals and like being part of a wider group and market participant behaviour is becoming increasingly myopic; which is good news for the budding value investor.

The combination of the above can, amongst other things, lead to a temporary set-back being priced as a permanent set-back, shunning of an investment because it is unfashionable or selling an investment because earnings or guidance were missed. These dynamics create opportunities for the value investor – you can buy stocks for less than they are intrinsically worth. Emotions drive markets and there are additional returns to be made for those who can exploit this.

To provide a simple example of what the value investor is looking for. Consider two cars, one a brand-new Porsche the other a twenty-year-old Ford Fiesta. There would be almost universal agreement that the new Porsche is the better car. There would also be consensus that the Porsche is worth more than the Ford. That is often where many investors stop their analysis. Porsche better, Porsche worth more, buy the Porsche. What a value investor will do is weigh the price of both and ask “what is their value?”

In an extreme case, if the Porsche were to cost £10 million and the Fiesta £1, it would be clear that the Fiesta is the better investment (I can sell it for scrap and get a multiple return on my £1) whilst I am likely to lose on my £10 million Porsche purchase. If I buy the Porsche it looks good and outwardly, I can signal that I am buying something with status, if I buy the Fiesta it probably breaks down and people will be wondering if I know what I am doing.

Investing can work like that as well: glamour stocks like Tesla (US:TSLA), UiPath (US:PATH) and Netflix (US:NFLX) can all trade way above their ‘fair’ value, whilst it is fashionable to own them and tell others. Whereas an investor is less likely to impress on others they own the likes Shell (SHEL), British American Tobacco (BATS) and BAE systems (BA.) despite them having traded cheap and below most analysts’ intrinsic value. Unless an investor owns the whole company, they can’t scrap it/sell-it off piece-by-piece and realise the value like the £1 Fiesta in the example above. The broader idea is if the investor buys something that is unloved and cheap, there is a good chance at some point it becomes loved and expensive again. And, if the long-term business fundamentals remain sound the investor often gets paid to wait whilst the market ‘works it out’, through consistent dividends and an increasing book value.

For the purpose of this piece the examples above are rather simple but the ideas on display here are why value investing works. If an investor can identify an unloved company at the right valuation long-term portfolio returns can be enhanced.