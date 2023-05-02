/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
weekly analysis

Time to bring Barclays in from the cold

Its investment banking arm is unpopular but the UK lender is trading on a vast discount to its net asset value
Time to bring Barclays in from the cold
May 2, 2023
  • Dislike of the investment banking business has suppressed the valuation
  • Legacy of scandals still weighs on sentiment

Barclays is seen as a risky business and this is reflected in the hefty 50 per cent discount to NAV on which its shares trade. 

Shares in Barclays (BARC) have been given the cold shoulder by the markets: investment banking, which accounts for most of the group capital allocation and profits, is regarded as being materially more risky than vanilla retail banking. Does this make it a cheap share, especially when compared with its high street banking peers (which are plain retail) which all trade at just a 10 per cent discount to NAV?

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Small-cap research reports detail exciting growth or undervalued opportunities
  • Rankings, fresh fund ideas, reviews and analysis in our investment trust reports
  • Comment on companies flagged by UK main stock market, Aim and the US S&P 500 index screens
  • Stock screens looking for shares that could potentially deliver significant compounded returns over time
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data