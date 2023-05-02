Time to bring Barclays in from the cold

Dislike of the investment banking business has suppressed the valuation

Legacy of scandals still weighs on sentiment

Barclays is seen as a risky business and this is reflected in the hefty 50 per cent discount to NAV on which its shares trade.

Shares in Barclays (BARC) have been given the cold shoulder by the markets: investment banking, which accounts for most of the group capital allocation and profits, is regarded as being materially more risky than vanilla retail banking. Does this make it a cheap share, especially when compared with its high street banking peers (which are plain retail) which all trade at just a 10 per cent discount to NAV?