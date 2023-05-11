UK-listed tech priced cheaply for growth

Our screen reminds us to double-take on strong forecasts

Cyclicals and secular shifts can still be missed

Top of our Aim growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen, Zoo Digital (ZOO) is forecast to achieve massive earnings growth (it fails our earnings growth test because the average EPS growth expected over the next two years is flagged as high enough to warrant a double-take). Alongside the organic growth for Zoo’s specialist localised cloud services for entertainment streaming services - which helps meet challenges of disseminating content to global audiences - the company has an aggressive investment and acquisition strategy.

Most recently, the company has been tapping equity markets for funding to acquire a partner business in Japan, which is currently the subsidiary of a Japanese technology company. The capital raise was an oversubscribed £12.5mn new shares placing alongside a £0.16mn retail offer to existing investors. The issue price was at roughly a 13.5 per cent discount, and Progressive Equity Research estimates the increased share count will have a four per cent dilutive effect on 2024 earnings per share. These factors account for the market value pulling back, although the shares are still up by more than a quarter on a year ago.