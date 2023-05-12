/
Two cases for taking the dividend and awaiting a re-rating

Will these companies deal with the issues that hold down their share prices?
May 12, 2023
  • Micro analysis of three cheap 'value' shares
  • Distinguish between temporary and permanent problems

A low rating does not always mean shares are good value and capable of making investors large or rapid returns. There are myriad reasons why a low rating is wholly appropriate meaning that some shares might remain ‘perma-cheap’. Looking at the stocks screened this week one looks way too risky while the other two deserve their low rating but have some potential to improve. Meanwhile, however, both offer a well-funded and pretty solid yield that allows you to get paid while you wait.

Our recent value screening has identified some interesting companies but when looking for special situations, even after running some further filter screens, it is crucial to get a handle on why the market doesn't rate a stock. 

