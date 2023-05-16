Momentum is with stock pickers not themes

Investors buy into individual firms' strategies

Stock-picking in focus with weaker market momentum

There’s no discernible pattern in terms of the sectors represented in our share price and earnings upgrade momentum screens. In a time of uncertainty for equity markets, does this mean this is a time for stock-pickers to outperform?

Last time we ran our momentum screen, HSBC (HSBA) narrowly missed out on the basis of failing one month share price momentum and next full year earnings per share (EPS) growth rate tests. This time around, the bank is in the top quartile of our large cap shares in terms of share price momentum (positive on 12, six and one months, flat on three) so the only test it fails is that EPS growth rate. Unlike in the global financial crisis (GFC), the UK banks are well capitalised and they are proving resilient to fears of contagion sparked by US regional banking. The sense that there could be more surprises probably contributes to suppressed valuations and indeed HSBC makes the Secret Buy-sider’s value shares watchlist as well as ranking on our momentum screen here.