Dividend paying companies with strategies for growth

High rankers on our screen have clear plan for growth

Our income screen tables for UK main market and Aim.

One of the less talked about benefits of dividends is that paying them helps encourage discipline by company management. When there is a commitment to return capital to shareholders then it helps foster a culture of only investing in the best and most profitable projects versus making additional distributions. In a virtuous circle, those good investments by management help grow earnings and hence future dividends, along with capital gains as multiples track rising earnings.

Pharmaceutical company GSK (GSK) tops our latest large cap dividend yield screen and as a firm that has undergone considerable changes in its recent history, hopefully it can be a case in point for a business where paying shareholders instils discipline. Having spun-out its consumer goods business into Haleon (HLN), the focus has already been sharpened towards pharmaceutical research and in May, GSK sold down further shares of the holding it retained in Haleon’s stock.