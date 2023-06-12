/
Two strong upgrade shares to buy on the next dip

Strategic shifts and favourable markets look likely to be rewarded
June 12, 2023
  • Recent upgrades may have run out of steam
  • Patient investors should see better entry points
  • Our third company has a tough competitive landscape

Our stocks this week have all seen strong share price performances in the last several months, but for very different reasons. One is riding hope that years of strife are finally over; another reflects a decision to adopt a higher risk operating strategy to boost returns; the other is reaping the benefits of being a strong player in an exceptionally favourable sub-market environment in IT. The repricing of each has probably run out of steam, but on any share price weakness (of which all three are at some risk) investors should certainly take a look at the latter two.

Rolls Royce (RR)  – this business has cost investors a lot of money over a long period of time, but management change, the promise of a root-and-branch operational review, a steadily recovering civil aviation sector and a rising defence market could prove to be a turnaround in the group’s fortunes. Unfortunately, the market seems already to have priced in much of any improvement in returns and has done so absent of any real indication of the size, shape and flavour of the business going forwards. After more than doubling in the last nine months, there does not seem to be much value left for investors at current levels. 

