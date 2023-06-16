/
Changes to our 'growth at a reasonable price' screen

The stocks have growth, cyclical and mild re-rating potential
June 16, 2023
  • Valuations reflect growth caveats
  • Margin recovery and cyclical stories 

The share price of miner Antofagasta (ANTO) has risen nine per cent since we last ran our growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen and could be well placed to rise further if China’s new round of credit easing helps stimulate copper prices. Antofagasta remains the only large cap UK company to meet our inclusion threshold of passing seven out of nine GARP tests and thanks to a slight improvement in mean broker forecasts is now slightly cheaper than a month ago on a price to forecast earnings growth (PEG) measure.

Strictly speaking, miners are too cyclical for GARP to be the main consideration and it is telling that analysts are split in their views on ANTO - of 17 analysts surveyed (ahead of China credit easing news) in FactSet data, seven have turned more positive on FY 2023 earnings estimates, four have maintained their position and six have turned more negative; 13 have the company on a hold and only two on a buy.  

