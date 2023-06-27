/
Sign inRegister
Join our community of smart investors
weekly analysis

Income shares, net zero and the future of dividends

Expenditure towards the energy transition changes investment cases involving income.
Income shares, net zero and the future of dividends
June 27, 2023
  • Dividends must compete with capex needs for cash
  • Shift to clean energy changes risk-reward profiles
  • Income case for shares needs a rethink

The safe dividend is a relative, not an absolute, concept and in recent years some companies where the pay-out was sacrosanct have wielded the axe.  Covid-19 provided the catalyst for many boards to reduce dividends, but fully restoring them has to compete with a new reality for many firms. Nowhere is that more true than in energy producing industries, where the vast capital expenditure towards a low carbon future coincides with a higher cost of capital thanks to rising interest rates. 

Naturally, this constrains the ability of firms to grow their dividends, so income investors might reasonably ask why not just hold cash accounts given the improvement in rates in short-term money markets? It’s a reasonable point, but whatever your investment strategy it’s worth diversifying time horizons. In the near term, money market funds will offer rates to take advantage of and cash is the safest place to park money amid economic uncertainty. But investors by nature have an eye on the future and watch for attractive entry points to build positions in shares that will deliver a risk premium above cash over time. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Small-cap research reports detail exciting growth or undervalued opportunities
  • Rankings, fresh fund ideas, reviews and analysis in our investment trust reports
  • Comment on companies flagged by UK main stock market, Aim and the US S&P 500 index screens
  • Stock screens looking for shares that could potentially deliver significant compounded returns over time
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data