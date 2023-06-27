Income shares, net zero and the future of dividends

Dividends must compete with capex needs for cash

Shift to clean energy changes risk-reward profiles

Income case for shares needs a rethink

The safe dividend is a relative, not an absolute, concept and in recent years some companies where the pay-out was sacrosanct have wielded the axe. Covid-19 provided the catalyst for many boards to reduce dividends, but fully restoring them has to compete with a new reality for many firms. Nowhere is that more true than in energy producing industries, where the vast capital expenditure towards a low carbon future coincides with a higher cost of capital thanks to rising interest rates.

Naturally, this constrains the ability of firms to grow their dividends, so income investors might reasonably ask why not just hold cash accounts given the improvement in rates in short-term money markets? It’s a reasonable point, but whatever your investment strategy it’s worth diversifying time horizons. In the near term, money market funds will offer rates to take advantage of and cash is the safest place to park money amid economic uncertainty. But investors by nature have an eye on the future and watch for attractive entry points to build positions in shares that will deliver a risk premium above cash over time.