Two UK-listed tech stocks are riding high on our momentum screen

Wise is showing strong underlying growth

Darktrace is winning back analysts' confidence

Diversify tech valuation risk with other momentum sectors

Generally, rising interest rates were bad for the share prices of highly valued tech companies, but now in the case of fintech payments and international money management business Wise (WISE) the rise in interest income made on customer cash has contributed substantially to a guidance-beating rise in profitability. The model is evolving, adding new services for both consumers and businesses, as Robin Hardy outlined in his deep dive for Alpha on the company back in November.

The likelihood of rates being higher for longer means expectations for interest income should be materially different from a year ago. Allied to impressive customer growth and new fee-earning services to drive revenue per user, this has driven upgrades in median analyst expectations for earnings per share in the current and next financial years. The shares are now valued at 37 times next twelve months’ earnings estimates.