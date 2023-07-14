/
Three shares with the hallmark of quality

Phil Oakley revisits the investment case for three profitable companies.
July 14, 2023
  • Growth prospects must justify higher valuations.
  • Look for strong products and brands with moats.  

Quality shares that can continuously compound their profits can be a mainstay of a long-term shares portfolio. Issues that can arise, however, include the need to maintain earnings growth as well as consistency and also the tendency of valuations to become stretched. 

London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG) - the image of the UK stock market has taken a bit of a knock with some prominent companies such as Softbank-owned ARM choosing to list in New York and there is a growing disquiet around the generally lower valuation of companies listed in London. Investors also need convincing that LSEG can make good on its strategy to become a financial data powerhouse following the acquisition of Refinitiv. Although not on a cheap valuation, this is a business with good assets and there is potential for the shares to do better.

