Essential shares for income strategies

Diversify across asset classes and timeframes

Build cyclical factors and cuts into calculations

Companies on our UK large cap dividend screen this month carry some cyclical risk and income-focussed investors could be discouraged given that the dividend yields they offer no longer compare so favourably to rates on very low risk cash accounts. The problem with the best cash savings accounts is that they can have limits on how much you can deposit. Money market funds are better but they are less able to grow their yield over time than shares, so are less likely to stay ahead of inflation over the longer term.

Diversifying over asset classes and time frames is important. When it comes to choosing the shares portion of an asset allocation in a portfolio focussed on income, some of the names flagged on our screen should at least be on a watchlist. Naturally, miners like Anglo American (AAL) and Rio Tinto (RIO) and commodity conglomerate Glencore (GLEN) are exposed to the price of metals and resources. This is affected by global GDP growth and not least demand from China, which is experiencing stuttering economic conditions. Cyclical downturns often lead to dividend cuts by businesses with high exposure, still these are good long-term holdings if bought at a low enough price to allow for the periods when trading conditions are volatile and dividend cuts more likely.