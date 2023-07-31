Growth stock revival merits caution

Meta's resurgence not yet overpriced

UK small caps should offer a higher risk premium

Growth at a reasonable price, or GARP, has proved a reliable strategy that has previously generated market-beating returns. America’s big tech stocks have benefited from confidence US rate tightening could be ending soon and the buzz around Artificial Intelligence. Whether other growth stocks do well, too, or if value investing principles should be favoured is unclear, but GARP combines elements of both.

Having just reported diluted earnings per share up 21 per cent year on year for its second quarter in 2023, Meta Platforms (US: META) has recorded a second consecutive earnings beat. The shares now have a positive three-month price momentum of 20 per cent and, interestingly, the future earnings growth is still reasonably valued according to our GARP screen. The owner of Facebook, Instagram and Whatsapp fails one of our tests (its earnings for the previous quarter were lower year on year, but still came in ahead of expectations), yet the narrative is way more positive than in 2022.

Not only is the US market increasingly optimistic that the Federal Reserve is winning its war on inflation and may turn less hawkish on interest rates, Meta itself is being swept along in the AI narrative. Its open source LLaMA (Large Language Model Meta AI) is a unique approach and potentially a huge opportunity to harness innovation that will help improve its advertising proposition and monetise the Instagram and WhatsApp networks.

The PEG ratios we use indicate the stock still isn’t expensive, although it is prudent to note that the company may have to invest more than investors realise in continued tech development and the returns on that capital may take longer than they expect to materialise.

In the UK there are several smaller companies on the main market and Aim which are touted for strong earnings growth over their current and next financial years. However, the reasonable valuation relative to that growth is also an indication of some cyclical business models and the risk premium investors should expect for investing in small caps.