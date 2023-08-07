Good news companies are the market's bright spots

Momentum in upgrade forecasts is a good sign.

Investors must still give companies a thorough critique.

Although there is a lot of negativity about the macroeconomic situation, there are still companies that get good news and see the forecasts for their earnings revised upwards. As a result, their share prices can go higher, too, but investors must retain a critical eye when evaluating even broadly positive news streams.

In the UK main market small-cap space, some of the best earnings growth for the current financial year is predicted for electric and white goods retailer group AO World (AO), which is because it is coming off a low base. The recent strategy review has led to cost savings (and a return to profitability in its 2023 full year), but for the 2024 profit growth to be realised, it must be hoped that product sales recover. That may be a tough ask given the ongoing financial pressures heaped on households and prove to outweigh the tailwind of a strategic partnership with Frasers (FRAS) whose majority shareholder Mike Ashley is also now the biggest single presence on AO World’s register, with 22 per cent.