Two high margin 'enabler' businesses worth investigating

Platform businesses can be great investments if they're exposed to growth.

As ever, it's important to get in at a fair price.

Understand the benefits and risks of operational gearing.

This week we are looking at two platform companies - Booking Holdings (US:BKNG) and AJ Bell (AJB). A website business that connects buyers and sellers of a particular product or service can make a great investment if they are exposed to growing markets.

The businesses tend to have lots of fixed costs. Once the profit contribution from revenues has paid for all these costs, a very high proportion of additional revenues drop straight through to profits.

This is known as operational gearing and it can - and does - work in an upwards and downwards direction. If the business concerned experiences a slump in demand then its profits and share price can come crashing down. It pays to be aware of this risk.

Once a platform business builds scale it can earn very chunky profit margins and returns on capital employed (ROCE) whilst generating lots of free cash flow. With growth, these are the characteristics that many investors look for, provided they can buy in at a sensible price.