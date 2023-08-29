Playing AI via infrastructure and security

Network infrastructure technology is a structural growth industry.

Cybersecurity has long-term tailwinds.

Cloud computing and cybersecurity have been two of the big growth areas within the broader technology sector and there is enormous hype around artificial intelligence picking up the baton for the years ahead.

Our companies this week are Arista Networks (US:ANET) and Darktrace (DARK). Arista has benefited enormously from the surge in demand by cloud service providers for its network infrastructure technology. Cloud computing is still a growth industry and Arista has grown its own proportion of market share, too. Furthermore, it could also see a significant uplift in demand thanks to the need for speed in server communications due to AI implementations.