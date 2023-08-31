screens

US stocks provide best value growth

Are US stocks good value or are analysts too optimistic?
US stocks provide best value growth
August 31, 2023
  • Large US growth companies screen as 'reasonably priced'
  • In the UK, mainly Aim stocks are attractively valued

Last time we ran our growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen, it was noticeable how well Meta Platforms (US:META) did. A strong set of quarterly numbers and optimism around AI, had supported a turnaround in sentiment after its tough 2022, when the wider tech sell-off and a decidedly unenthusiastic response to its metaverse plans saw the shares punished.

Upgrades in analysts’ earnings expectations have followed (see our last EPS momentum screen), but there has been some retracement of share price gains in the last month, and now Meta is rated on approximately 19x next twelve months’ earnings. Not cheap, but its average over the past eight years is almost 24x. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Small-cap research reports detail exciting growth or undervalued opportunities
  • Rankings, fresh fund ideas, reviews and analysis in our investment trust reports
  • Comment on companies flagged by UK main stock market, Aim and the US S&P 500 index screens
  • Stock screens looking for shares that could potentially deliver significant compounded returns over time
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data