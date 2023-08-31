US stocks provide best value growth

Large US growth companies screen as 'reasonably priced'

In the UK, mainly Aim stocks are attractively valued

Last time we ran our growth at a reasonable price (GARP) screen, it was noticeable how well Meta Platforms (US:META) did. A strong set of quarterly numbers and optimism around AI, had supported a turnaround in sentiment after its tough 2022, when the wider tech sell-off and a decidedly unenthusiastic response to its metaverse plans saw the shares punished.

Upgrades in analysts’ earnings expectations have followed (see our last EPS momentum screen), but there has been some retracement of share price gains in the last month, and now Meta is rated on approximately 19x next twelve months’ earnings. Not cheap, but its average over the past eight years is almost 24x.