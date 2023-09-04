Aim's momentum winners

Junior market bucks negative sentiment towards the UK

US momentum is about more companies than just Nvidia

The UK is a bit of an unloved market, but look beyond the negativity in the media and there are some companies catching investors’ imagination. Our earnings upgrade momentum screen has flagged a number of interesting companies on London’s junior market. It must be said, the same is true of large US companies on our S&P 500 screen, but investors should be positive that we live in an era where it is easy to buy shares listed on either side of the Atlantic.

Leading the way on our Aim screen is specialist corporate sector utility supplier Yu Group (YOU), a company analysts have increased their FY2024 earnings per share projections for by 150 per cent in the past 12 months. The positive upgrade momentum has translated into three-month share price momentum of 55 per cent. This was helped by a positive trading update at the end of July, where H1 2023 highlights included 56 per cent growth in the number of supplied meter points in the period and average monthly bookings of £51.3mn. Now valued at over 11 times the next twelve months’ earnings per share projections, the company (which unlike larger, traditional utility companies isn’t an income play) is still not hugely expensive and cites the roll-out of its smart meter services as a potential source of further growth.