Two reasonably priced shares on growth drives

Analysts seem to have bought into these strategies

Valuations are not excessive for forecast growth

Our companies this week are both well known and trusted brands in the markets in which they operate. Both have growth opportunities but have challenges to overcome in growing their businesses. Much depends on the respective management teams’ ability to deliver on strategies for growth. If they do so then, given neither stock looks super expensive, investors have scope to make decent returns.

Sage Group (SGE) has had a positive 2023, now that it is implementing a credible growth strategy centred on moving customers, and winning new ones, to its cloud accounting software as a service (SaaS) offering. A very profitable and resilient business with an established and sticky client base, the company nonetheless faces tough competition for new business from the likes of Intuit Quickbooks and Xero. Despite this, the growth outlook for Sage is positive and, although richly valued, the shares don't look excessively priced given the growth and profit outlook.