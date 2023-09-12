Quality shares make their own case

UK quality is cheaper than in the US

Aim proves London is still a great place to raise money

Rather intuitively the same companies have consistently ranked well in our UK large cap quality screen. Shares like Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) and Halma (HLMA) have consistently been great businesses to own a slice of. The trouble is that they’re not a secret and valuations can become stretched. Both shares have suffered negative price momentum in recent months but valuations are still not cheap with both stocks’ fwd 12-mth PE ratios in the mid-20s.

Accounting software as a service (SaaS) business Sage (SGE) is even more richly valued but has enjoyed stellar price returns thanks to its growth strategy to make more of the opportunities presented by cloud computing. There are competitive threats but, as Phil Oakley wrote recently, there are still opportunities if Sage continues to deliver on what is a sound plan.