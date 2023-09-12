screens

Quality shares make their own case

Valuations aren't cheap but these companies are driven to succeed
Quality shares make their own case
September 12, 2023
  • UK quality is cheaper than in the US
  • Aim proves London is still a great place to raise money

Rather intuitively the same companies have consistently ranked well in our UK large cap quality screen. Shares like Spirax-Sarco Engineering (SPX) and Halma (HLMA) have consistently been great businesses to own a slice of. The trouble is that they’re not a secret and valuations can become stretched. Both shares have suffered negative price momentum in recent months but valuations are still not cheap with both stocks’ fwd 12-mth PE ratios in the mid-20s. 

Accounting software as a service (SaaS) business Sage (SGE) is even more richly valued but has enjoyed stellar price returns thanks to its growth strategy to make more of the opportunities presented by cloud computing. There are competitive threats but, as Phil Oakley wrote recently, there are still opportunities if Sage continues to deliver on what is a sound plan. 

To continue reading...
Subscribe to Alpha Today and You’ll Get
  • Small-cap research reports detail exciting growth or undervalued opportunities
  • Rankings, fresh fund ideas, reviews and analysis in our investment trust reports
  • Comment on companies flagged by UK main stock market, Aim and the US S&P 500 index screens
  • Stock screens looking for shares that could potentially deliver significant compounded returns over time
Have an account? Sign in
Privacy PolicyCookie PolicyModern Slavery StatementDo Not Sell My Data