Shares in two world class digital economy winners

There is still plenty of growth in payments

Data and insights businesses have tremendous possibilities

As the businesses of e-commerce and digital payments continue to expand, there remain plenty of growth drivers for leading companies in this space. This week we analyse two world class businesses: the shares aren’t cheap but the valuations reflect quality and continued growth potential.

There look to still be plenty of growth opportunities for payments giant Mastercard (US:MA). The move by consumers from using cash to contactless digital payments via cards or devices like phones and smart watches still has some way to go, with much higher penetration possible even in advanced economies such as Germany and Japan. Another big opportunity comes from the business market and the company's significant innovation, such as using Artificial Intelligence (AI) to combat fraud, bodes well for its rapidly growing services revenues.

Credit data business Experian (EXPN) is a fine example of a global leader in its field listed on the London stock market. As well as credit reports, Experian helps its customers to prevent and detect fraud. It also uses its huge amounts of quality data to offer companies an insight into their customers which can help them target their marketing efforts and cross sell products. It has a very good track record at generating revenues and has delivered organic growth for the last 16 consecutive years whilst maintaining consistently high EBIT margins, which is a hallmark of a very good business.

The shares in these companies aren't cheap and valuations that look lower than recent history must be considered in the context of higher interest rates. However, these businesses have undeniable growth potential and strong competitive advantages in the industries they operate in.